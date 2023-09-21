Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tribunal judgement laughable – NNPP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 21,2023.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has described the judgement of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal, which on Wednesday sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as a miscarriage of justice.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Abba Kawu Ali, in a statement, alleged that the tribunal unjustly subtracted 165,663 votes from the party’s result in order to award victory to the APC.

“The judgement is laughable and a slap on constitutionalism,” he said.

He said the NNPP would appeal the judgement.

Ali urged all the supporters of the party and the people of the state to remain calm and law-abiding.

Recall that a three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return, which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf, and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Governor Yusuf total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.(www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group.

