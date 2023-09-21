Suspected Arm Robbers Arrested in Jigawa

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police Command in Jigawa State has arrested suspected armed robbers, vandal, thieves in various locations in the state; recovered one locally made pistol, cable wires, and stolen properties.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawam Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement, said that on September 14, at about 1100hrs, a group of hunters from Dingaya village in Gwaram LGA arrested one Sani Garba, and one Isyaku, now at large, all of Unguwar Malam Fulani settlement, Gwaram LGA, with a sheep strongly suspected to be stolen and handed over to police.

When a search was conducted in the house of the suspect, one locally made pistol was recovered.

On interrogation, the suspect divulges that he bought the Pistol at the sum of thirty thousand naira (N30,000.00k) from one Usman ‘m’ of Nasarawa Egon LGA, Nasarawa State.

“In another development, on 18/9/2023 at about 1300hrs, information from a reliable source revealed that on 17/09/ 23 at about 0625hrs one Abubakar Ibrahim ‘m’ age 35yrs of Danmasara village, Dutse LGA, was seen vandalizing armored cable wires of street light at High Brough area Dutse,” the PPRO stated.

On receipt of the report, a team of policemen hustled to the scene and arrested the suspect. On interrogation, the suspect happened to be a habitual criminal made a confessional statement to the commission of the offence.

In addition, on 18/9/2023 one Usman Kazaure Abdullahi ‘m’ 55yrs of Katoge quarters Kazaure LGA, reported at Kazaure Police station that, on 17/9/23 at about 1223hrs, he discovered that unknown thieves trespassed into his house and made away with the following; two big-screen televisions (LG & Hisense products), three big rug carpets, one female handbag, two praying mats, three bags of rice, three pairs of big Gown-Shadda, three pair of small Gown-Shadda, one female sandal, one solar charger, one inverter battery, one empty bag, and one solar cable 25mm in length, all are valued at three million five hundred thousand (N3,500,000.00k).

On receipt of the report, a team of policemen visited the scene, when a search was conducted some of the properties were recovered in an uncompleted building close to the complainant’s house.

On investigation, one Umar Musa ‘m’ 20yrs and Abdulmajid Nura alias Chaji ‘m’ 20yrs all of Katoge quarters Kazaure LGA, were arrested in connection with the case. Both the suspects made a confessional statement to the commission of the offence.

Similarly, on September 14, at about 1900hrs search was conducted in their houses, in the process, one female handbag and one bag containing two praying mat was recovered from them which was equally identified by the complainant.

It is also revealed that the said Abdulmajid Nura is a habitual criminal who had been to prison twice.

All suspects arrested will be arraigned before the court of law to face the full weight of the law after a discreet investigation at state SCID Dutse.