Stock market closes lower, All Share Index decline by 0.03%

September 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday admitted the Bear, halting three straight days of gains as the All Share Index dropped by 0.03% to close at 68,335.76 points from the previous close of 68,359.22 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.03% to close at N37.401 trillion from the previous close of N37.413 trillion, thereby shedding N12 billion.

An aggregate of 566.6 million units of shares were traded in 8,201 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 27 equities appreciated in their share prices against 29 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sunu Assurance led other gainers with 10.00% growth, closing at N0.88 from the previous close of N0.80.

Berger Paint, CHAMS and OANDO among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91%, 9.77% and 9.77% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Transcorp Hotel led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price, closing at N45.90 from the previous close of N51.00.

Ikeja Hotel and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.93% and 7.41% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 110 million units of its shares in 1,218 deals, valued at N1.599 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded 32.5 million units of its shares in 405 deals valued at N563 million.

UCAP traded about 22.6 million units of its shares in 249 deals, valued at N402 million.(www.naija247news.com).