Seyi Tinubu donates N15m to Mohbad’s son

President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, has donated the sum of N15 million to Liam Aloba, son of late Nigerian singer, ‘Mohbad’.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The donation was made public on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, Olusegun Dada.

Dada who shared a receipt of the N15m transaction receipt on his handle, saluted Seyi Tinubu for his generous donation, describing him as an apple that didn’t fall far from the tree.

The gesture reflects the Tinubu family’s commitment to supporting talented individuals within the Nigerian music industry.

According to Dada, also joined in mourning Mohbad with a hashtag, “#RIPMohbad”.

Dada’s tweet not only highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s generous donation but also emphasized the impact of the Tinubu family’s ongoing support for talented individuals in the Nigerian music industry.

Mohbad who died under controversial circumstances has been receiving an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans and fellow artists alike.

His untimely death has left a void in the music industry, reminding us of the fragility of life and the importance of supporting and nurturing young talent.

The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/J3z3sLO621

— Daddy D.O?? (@DOlusegun) September 21, 2023