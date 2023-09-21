Properties Worth Millions Lost As Fire Service Battles Inferno At Lagos Hotel

There was a fire incident at Ibis Royal Hotel around Ajao Estate along the Airport Road, Lagos State on Wednesday evening.

Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be a two-storey building engulfed by raging flames.

Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, in a post on X, stated that the fire was reported at 4:50 pm.

There was a Fire outbreak today at Ibis Royal Hotel, Airport Road, 7&8 bus stop, Ajao Estate, Lagos

The Fire which was reported at 16:50 hours had Isolo and Bolade Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service curtailed it to prevent substantial…

Gawat added that the Isolo and Bolade Fire Crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service curtailed the fire to prevent substantial damage.

“Operations concluded without injury nor death recorded. Well Done to our Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service,” he said.