Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Pressure on petrol, diesel prices as crude hits $97.17

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 21,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

There are indications that pressures are mounting on the pump price of petrol as the landing cost has risen by 19.3 per cent to N596.93 per litre as of yesterday, from about N500 per litre in July 2023, when the last pump price adjustment was effected across all retail outlets in Nigeria.

Petroleum marketers attributed the development to the continued rise in crude oil prices in the international market as well as exchange rate volatility in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market which was N970 to the dollar yesterday.

Naija247News had reported that the rise in crude oil prices by 7.5 per cent to $85.89 per barrel in August 2023, from $79.92 per barrel in July 2023, depreciation of the Naira to N775/dollar in the official market and inflation, standing at 22.79 per cent, combined to increase the landing cost of petrol to over N500 per litre in the domestic market.

But the further rise in the price of crude oil (Bonny Light) by 14.3 per cent to $97.17 per barrel, yesterday, from $85 per barrel last month and the current N773.98/dollar in the official market increased the cost pressure which the marketers believe would force the government to consider further upward adjustment to the pump price as subsidy mounts.

Details of marketers’ transactional analysis obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, put freight (Lome-Lagos), Port charges, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA levy, storage cost, Marine insurance and tendering cost stood at N10.37, N7.37, N4.47, N2.58, N0.47, N0.36 and N0.06 per litre respectively.

The analysis stated that at N773.98/dollar, marketers need N20.4 billion to import 37.5 million litre of the product and stand the risk of losing N260 million while generating N22 billion as sales revenue, due to the government firm control over price.

However, many marketers, who find it difficult to access foreign exchange in the official market also consider the black market where N960/$ is obtainable.

The transactional analysis, based on N960/$ put freight (Lome-Lagos), Port charges, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA levy, storage cost, Marine insurance and fendering cost stood at N10.37, N7.37, N4.47, N2.58, N0.47, N0.36 and N0.06 per litre respectively. Providing further details, the transactional analysis noted that fuel importers interested in importing 37.5 million litres of petrol should have the capacity to pay N27.5 billion as landing cost.

Marketers see losses

Despite deregulation targeted at removing hindrances in the domestic market, the transactional analysis stated that cost recovery and profit are not guaranteed as the government would not allow any further increase in price.

As a result of the government influence, the analysis noted that potential importers would risk suffering different losses, depending on the different price scenarios.

In areas where petrol costs N560 per litre, it stated that importers would generate more than N21 billion as sales revenue while suffering a loss of N6.5 billion in the process of marketing the 28 million litres in Nigeria.

Based on N565 per litre scenario, it explained that importers would generate N21.2 billion as sales revenue and suffer a loss of N6.3 billion, adding that at N570 per litre, they stand to generate more than N21.4 billion from sales while losing N6.2 billion in the process of marketing the 28 million litres of petrol.

Marketers, who have heeded to the caution, said it would be unprofitable to import at current pump price as returns on investment cannot be guaranteed.

Diesel price adds to the pressure

Petrol marketers under the aegis of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers’ Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), have called for government intervention, adding that they can no longer sustain the distribution of petrol and other products nationwide as the price of diesel used to power their trucks has risen to N1,100/litre in many locations, from over N700 early this year.

In a statement, the association’s president, Mr Benneth Korie, said that diesel has witnessed incessant hike in prices in recent months, a development he said has been worsened by marketers’ inability to secure cheap bank loans.

NOGASA is worried about the ugly development and trying to understand why prices of diesel are going as high as N950 to N1,100 per litre in the market with a view to moderating the prices and shocks in the economy,” the statement read.

While lamenting that the rapidly rising diesel price was evidently causing hardships in haulage transportation and commuting alike, Korie called on the government to intervene before the sector gets grounded and derails the anticipated growth.

Aviation fuel hits over N1,000

According to the Chief Operating Officer, of United Nigeria Airlines, Mr Osita Okonkwo, “Aviation kerosene also known as Jet A1 is available in the market. But the volatility of the price remains our greatest challenge.

“Price does change weekly. Currently depending on your location, sourcing the product from Lagos, is around N950, while other locations are between N950 to N1050. Our major issue now is on how to pass the rising price to travellers patronising us.”

Importation to end Dec 2023 — Marketer

Meanwhile, the President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, raised hope that the prolonged era of Nigeria’s fuel importation would end in November this year.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu to announce wage award next week —TUC
Next article
CBN launches online platform for microfinance bank licence application
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc appoints Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has notified...

We Need You Back Home, Forget The Failure Of Previous Leadership: Tinubu Tells Nigerians In U.S

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians in the...

CBN launches online platform for microfinance bank licence application

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Tinubu to announce wage award next week —TUC

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu will next week unveil wage...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc appoints Sunkanmi Adekeye as Executive Director

Insurance 0
September 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has notified...

We Need You Back Home, Forget The Failure Of Previous Leadership: Tinubu Tells Nigerians In U.S

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 21,2023. President Bola Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians in the...

CBN launches online platform for microfinance bank licence application

Economy 0
September 21, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights