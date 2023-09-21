Menu
“President Tinubu Urges United Nations to Combat Resource Exploitation in Africa”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called upon the United Nations to take a more proactive stance in tackling poverty, security concerns, and combatting the illicit exploitation of Africa’s resources, as per his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

During his meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Tinubu expressed his concerns regarding the exploitation of Africa’s vast mineral wealth by malicious actors involved in illegal activities, such as resource and weapons smuggling, which ultimately destabilize the continent.

Tinubu emphasized the pressing need for action, stating, “We are facing the great challenge of scavengers ravaging our lands and oppressing our people on illegal mines, taking our gold and mineral wealth back to developed economies by stealth and violence.” He pledged to take aggressive measures to halt these activities and called for “effective collaboration” with the United Nations.

Furthermore, Tinubu urged the United Nations to transform from a global discussion platform into a proactive coordination center, underscoring the urgency of addressing poverty and security issues. In response, Secretary-General Guterres acknowledged the necessity for comprehensive reform within the U.N. to address institutional shortcomings and enhance decision-making capabilities for developing nations, stating, “We now recognize the need to reform the institution to represent the world as it is today.”

In his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Tinubu, who also chairs the West African bloc ECOWAS, criticized the military coups that have recently occurred in West Africa and pledged support for the re-establishment of constitutional order in Niger.

