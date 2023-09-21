Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Police Exhume Mohbad’s Remains For Autopsy As Protesters Demand Justice

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Police authorities in Lagos State have exhumed the remains of singer Mohbad and are set to begin autopsy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The singer died last week in unclear circumstances with Nigerians protesting and calling for justice for Mohbad.

While the rapper, known officially as Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, was buried less than a day after his death, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said Mohbad’s remains have been exhumed.

Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad

— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 21, 2023

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, days after the police began a probe into the death of the former Naira Marley signee.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had ordered an investigation into the rapper’s passage, asking the Lagos State police authorities to carry out a thorough probe.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP as issuing a “direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing” of the singer.

Fans Protest
Following questions about Mohbad’s death, several Nigerians have demanded for justice, calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough probe. Hundreds are also protesting to draw attention to the conditions surrounding his demise.

In several cities, Nigerians carried placards with different inscriptions to press home their demands. Candle light processions are also expected to take place across the country.

On Thursday, Senator Elisha Abbo visited Mohbad’s family alongside Nollywood stars Iyabo Oyo and Tonto Dikeh. During the event at the singer’s family home in the Lekki area of Lagos State, the lawmaker assured them of justice.

He is also promising to lead the campaign for the setup of a Creative Economy Commission.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy said the move, if materialised, would address conflicts within the creative industry, including disputes related to record labels and artist contracts.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Osinbajo shares heartwarming photos of he and his grandson
Next article
Missing Zamfara state Journalist Hamisu Found Dead
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Naija247news, New York -
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

Naija247news, New York -
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Naija247news, New York -
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him

Naija247news, New York -
The coup-toppled president of Niger has appealed to the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Music 0
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

CrimeWatch 0
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights