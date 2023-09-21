Police Exhume Mohbad’s Remains For Autopsy As Protesters Demand Justice

Police authorities in Lagos State have exhumed the remains of singer Mohbad and are set to begin autopsy.

The singer died last week in unclear circumstances with Nigerians protesting and calling for justice for Mohbad.

While the rapper, known officially as Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, was buried less than a day after his death, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said Mohbad’s remains have been exhumed.

Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence. #JusticeForMohad #Justice4Mohbad

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” he tweeted on Thursday afternoon, days after the police began a probe into the death of the former Naira Marley signee.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun had ordered an investigation into the rapper’s passage, asking the Lagos State police authorities to carry out a thorough probe.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi quoted the IGP as issuing a “direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing” of the singer.

Fans Protest

Following questions about Mohbad’s death, several Nigerians have demanded for justice, calling on the authorities to conduct a thorough probe. Hundreds are also protesting to draw attention to the conditions surrounding his demise.

In several cities, Nigerians carried placards with different inscriptions to press home their demands. Candle light processions are also expected to take place across the country.

On Thursday, Senator Elisha Abbo visited Mohbad’s family alongside Nollywood stars Iyabo Oyo and Tonto Dikeh. During the event at the singer’s family home in the Lekki area of Lagos State, the lawmaker assured them of justice.

He is also promising to lead the campaign for the setup of a Creative Economy Commission.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy said the move, if materialised, would address conflicts within the creative industry, including disputes related to record labels and artist contracts.