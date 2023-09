September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully exhumed the corpse of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad on Thursday.

Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen in an interview on Thursday.

“Mohbad’s corpse has been exhumed today, and an autopsy will begin as soon as possible,” Hundeyin said.(www.naija247news.com).