Police arraign woman, 45, over alleged N2.4m fraud

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept. 21, 2023

The Police in Lagos State on Thursday arraigned a 45-year old woman, Victoria Modupe, at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N2.4 million under false pretence.

Naija247News reports that the defendant, without a declared address, is facing a lone charge of fraud, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, said the defendant committed the offence on Feb.13, at about 8:00 a.m. at Pota Community, along Mowo Ikoga Road, Badagry, Lagos.

He alleged that Modupe fraudulently obtained the amount from the complainant, Alhaji Momoh Musa, to help him cast and lay interlock stones at his event centre.

The defendant, however, did nothing near the purpose of her payment.

Okuoimose said the offence, therefore, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015

The trial magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that the sureties, who must be responsible citizens, should reside in Lagos State in addition to being gainfully employed in reputable companies or government establishments.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct.19, for mention.