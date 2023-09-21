Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Police arraign woman, 45, over alleged N2.4m fraud

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos State), Sept. 21, 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Police in Lagos State on Thursday arraigned a 45-year old woman, Victoria Modupe, at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N2.4 million under false pretence.

Naija247News reports that the defendant, without a declared address, is facing a lone charge of fraud, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, said the defendant committed the offence on Feb.13, at about 8:00 a.m. at Pota Community, along Mowo Ikoga Road, Badagry, Lagos.

He alleged that Modupe fraudulently obtained the amount from the complainant, Alhaji Momoh Musa, to help him cast and lay interlock stones at his event centre.

The defendant, however, did nothing near the purpose of her payment.

Okuoimose said the offence, therefore, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015

The trial magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that the sureties, who must be responsible citizens, should reside in Lagos State in addition to being gainfully employed in reputable companies or government establishments.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Oct.19, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
9mobile announces John Vasikaran as new Chief Operating Officer
Next article
3 men docked for alleged threat to life
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Naija247news, New York -
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

Naija247news, New York -
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Naija247news, New York -
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him

Naija247news, New York -
The coup-toppled president of Niger has appealed to the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Music 0
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

CrimeWatch 0
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights