Oyo Assembly Speaker Joins Protesters To Demand Justice For Late Mohbad

Protesters, on Wednesday, converged at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Ibadan, and demanded justice for the late Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The protesters, in their hundreds, presented a united front, displaying Mohbad’s pictures and posters while passionately chanting #justiceforMohbad.

Their resounding cries echoed through the streets, saying: “We demand justice for Mohbad.”

The protest marked the third day of sustained protests, underscoring the determination of the Nigerian youths to seek justice for the fallen artiste, who died under controversial circumstances.

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, while on his way to the office ran into the protesters and moved by their cause, he joined them in their march to the State secretariat.

Once inside the Secretariat premises, he took the opportunity to address the demonstrators, acknowledging their concerns and promising that the government would take the matter seriously.

The protesters have also escalated their demand for authorities to hold Singer Naira Marley, a prominent figure in the music industry, accountable if he was indeed connected to the alleged crime of victimising Mohbad before his sudden death.

Their plea for transparency and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death resonated with many who believe that no one, regardless of their status, should be immune to the law.

As the protests continue to gain momentum, the nation anxiously awaits a resolution to this distressing and tragic incident.

The calls for justice for Mohbad reverberates throughout Nigeria, reflecting the public’s steadfast commitment to upholding principles of justice and accountability.