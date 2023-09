Sept 21,2023.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has shared lovely photos of himself and his grandson. He posted the photos on social media with the caption ‘’The Joys of being a Grandpa.”

Osinbajo became a grandfather after his first daughter, Oluwadamilola, and son-in-law, Oluseun Bakare, welcomed their baby boy in September 2020.(www.naija247news.com)