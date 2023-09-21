Menu
News Analysis

“Oil Prices Dip Amidst Anticipation of Central Bank Interest Rate Decisions”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Oil prices declined during early Asian trading on Thursday, following the most significant drop in a month during the previous session, primarily due to expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes. This drop came in anticipation of announcements from various central banks regarding their future interest rate policies.

Specifically, Brent futures for November delivery slipped by 44 cents, equivalent to 0.5%, settling at $89.18 per barrel as of 0010 GMT. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) declined by 49 cents, or 0.6%, reaching $89.17.

The U.S. Federal Reserve had recently decided to maintain its existing interest rates but adopted a more hawkish stance by projecting a potential rate increase by the year’s end. This projection could potentially hinder economic growth and affect fuel demand. The Federal Reserve still anticipates its benchmark overnight interest rate to peak within the range of 5.50% to 5.75% this year, only a quarter percentage point above the current range.

Additionally, central banks in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan are expected to maintain their key lending rates on Thursday, prompting investors to scrutinize policy statements for hints regarding future actions.

Furthermore, the Bank of England is set to announce whether it will halt a series of interest rate hikes that began in December 2021, following recent signs of progress in addressing Britain’s high inflation issue.

Despite this, the energy markets displayed minimal reaction to U.S. energy data released on Wednesday, indicating that crude inventories aligned with expectations from the previous week. This drawdown in crude stocks was propelled by robust oil exports, while gasoline and diesel inventories declined as refiners initiated their annual autumn maintenance, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

