CrimeWatch

NYSC DG Reports Release of One Kidnapped Corps Member in Zamfara state

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Appeals for Enhanced Safety Measures

Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), announced the release of one of the Corps members who were abducted in Zamfara State. The abduction occurred while they were traveling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, with seven others still in captivity.

General Ahmed made this revelation during a stakeholder engagement event in Abuja. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of Corps members and urged state governments to mandate that their journeys conclude by 6 pm. Furthermore, he advised Corps members to spend the night in NYSC lodges, military installations, or other secure locations, resuming their travels in the morning.

In addition to discussing safety measures, General Ahmed mentioned ongoing efforts to provide palliatives to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Corps members. He highlighted that several states had already initiated their own palliative measures to support these young individuals during these challenging times.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

