Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been killed and their gun truck destroyed when its operatives bombarded the criminals’ camp in the Matre area of Borno State.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NAF’s spokesman Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said this in a statement.

“In furtherance of the sustained onslaught against the remnant of terrorists in the Northeast, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under Operation Hakin Kai, while on an armed reconnaissance mission took out a gun truck with about eight terrorists at Baranga Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, earlier today, 20 September 2013,” he said in the Wednesday statement.

“The opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle along an active track were trailed. After sighting the aircraft, the terrorists took cover under a thick vegetation.

“Upon engaging the vegetation cover, a gun truck with eight terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the attack. Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists.

“Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek the covers of thick forests and vegetation to evade being detected by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.”

While assuring Nigerians of NAF’s continued resolve to flush out criminals, the agency said the latest victory is an indication of its commitment to tackling terrorism.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to randomly roam about freely attacking law-abiding Nigerians,” he added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him
Next article
Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Naija247news, New York -
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

Naija247news, New York -
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him

Naija247news, New York -
The coup-toppled president of Niger has appealed to the...

Ogun State Govt To Establish Special Court For Cult-Related Matters

Naija247news, New York -
The Ogun State Government plans to set up a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Music 0
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

CrimeWatch 0
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him

Geopolitics 0
The coup-toppled president of Niger has appealed to the...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights