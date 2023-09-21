Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been killed and their gun truck destroyed when its operatives bombarded the criminals’ camp in the Matre area of Borno State.

NAF’s spokesman Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said this in a statement.

“In furtherance of the sustained onslaught against the remnant of terrorists in the Northeast, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under Operation Hakin Kai, while on an armed reconnaissance mission took out a gun truck with about eight terrorists at Baranga Village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, earlier today, 20 September 2013,” he said in the Wednesday statement.

“The opportunity strike, which presented itself unexpectedly, occurred when two armed terrorists on a motorcycle along an active track were trailed. After sighting the aircraft, the terrorists took cover under a thick vegetation.

“Upon engaging the vegetation cover, a gun truck with eight terrorists suddenly appeared, speeding off to evade the attack. Subsequently, the gun truck was engaged and destroyed, thus eliminating the terrorists.

“Remnants of terrorists in the Northeast continue to seek the covers of thick forests and vegetation to evade being detected by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.”

While assuring Nigerians of NAF’s continued resolve to flush out criminals, the agency said the latest victory is an indication of its commitment to tackling terrorism.

“This strike is yet again a clear indication of the commitment of the AFN towards ensuring terrorists find it difficult to randomly roam about freely attacking law-abiding Nigerians,” he added.