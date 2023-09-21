Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Nigerian Politicians Has Failed Niger Delta Region – Peter Obi

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, says Nigeria has failed the Niger Delta region because of the level of poverty experienced in the region

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Obi spoke on Tuesday during the official presentation of the Labour Party flag to the party’s Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, at a town hall meeting in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He also called on residents of Bayelsa State to verify all the claims that the candidates of the various political parties in the November 11 governorship election will make during their campaigns.

The former Anambra State governor was given a rousing welcome to the Labour Party town hall meeting in Yenagoa where hundreds of Bayelsans gathered to listen to the manifesto of the party’s governorship candidate, Eradiri.

The event began with Eradiri highlighting the differences his administration would make in the state if voted into office.

Obi urged the supporters to fact-check other governorship candidates and for Nigerians to enshrine the culture of verifying claims made by politicians.

The hallmark of the event was the presentation of the Labour Party flag to Eradiri and the commissioning of the party’s campaign secretariat.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Newcastle Hold AC Milan On Champions League Return
Next article
Bwala Slams Tinubu’s ‘Nepotism Pro Max’ Appointments, APC’s Aliyu Disagrees
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Bwala Slams Tinubu’s ‘Nepotism Pro Max’ Appointments, APC’s Aliyu Disagrees

Naija247news, New York -
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel...

Newcastle Hold AC Milan On Champions League Return

Naija247news, New York -
Newcastle United held AC Milan to a goalless draw...

Despite Messi Early Exit, Miami Put Four Past Toronto

Naija247news, New York -
Inter Miami shrugged off an injury concern to Lionel...

Harry Kane Justifies ‘Price Tag’ But Bayern Not Finished Article

Naija247news, New York -
Harry Kane continued his successful start to life with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bwala Slams Tinubu’s ‘Nepotism Pro Max’ Appointments, APC’s Aliyu Disagrees

Political parties 0
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel...

Newcastle Hold AC Milan On Champions League Return

FootBall 0
Newcastle United held AC Milan to a goalless draw...

Despite Messi Early Exit, Miami Put Four Past Toronto

FootBall 0
Inter Miami shrugged off an injury concern to Lionel...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights