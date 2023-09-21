Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira closed stronger against the United States Dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment on Wednesday, September 20, and maintained stability in the parallel market.

According to data obtained from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the local currency appreciated against the Dollar in the midweek session by 0.76 per cent or N5.89 to sell for N770.71/$1 versus the previous rate of N776.60/$1 amid a decline in the value of forex transactions by 9.4 per cent or $6.65 million to $64.36 million from the $71.01 million achieved on Tuesday.

In the black market, the Nigerian Naira retained its previous day’s exchange rate of N970/$1. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

