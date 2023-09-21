Menu
Mohbad’s death: Lagos Police Arrest Nurse, Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has disclosed that the nurse who treated late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad before his passing has been arrested.

She revealed this in a video message shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday night while briefing fans about her visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the progress on the police investigation of Mohbad’s death.

She said other arrests have also been made by the police.

Ojo said, “The police have made some arrests [in connection with Mohbad’s death]. The nurse has been arrested. That I know. That’s the only information I can give you right now.

“They have arrested some people. They are asking some people to turn themselves in.” (www.naija247news.com).

Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

