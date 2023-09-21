Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Missing Zamfara state Journalist Hamisu Found Dead

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

A missing Zamfara journalist Hamisu Danjibga has been found dead, according to the state’s branch of the Nigeria Union Journalist (NUJ).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He was declared missing earlier in the week but later found dead, the union’s secretary Ibrahim Gada said in a statement.

“Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists regrets to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) whose body was found in a soakaway behind his house three days after missing,” the statement added.

“The discovery of his corpse was a result of an unpleasant odor observed by Islamiya Children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September 2023 who drew the attention of their teachers.

“After breaking the sock away the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbors. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria, and the entire Zamfara state.

“The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Exhume Mohbad’s Remains For Autopsy As Protesters Demand Justice
Next article
Ogun State Govt To Establish Special Court For Cult-Related Matters
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Naija247news, New York -
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

Naija247news, New York -
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Naija247news, New York -
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

Ousted Niger Leader Appeals To ECOWAS Court To Free Him

Naija247news, New York -
The coup-toppled president of Niger has appealed to the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MTV Base Pulls Down Songs from Naira Marlian Music Label

Music 0
MTV’s first pan-African music channel, MTV Base, has placed...

Sagamu Cult Clash: Ogun Lawmaker, Five Others Arrested

CrimeWatch 0
A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly,...

Nigerian Airstrikes Kill Terrorists In Borno, Destroy Gun Truck

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says terrorists have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights