Missing Abuja Woman Found Dead

September 21, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 26-year-old woman, Blessing Karami who was declared missing in Abuja, has been found dead.

LIB reported that Blessing, who was a student of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was declared missing after leaving her place of work in Garki, Abuja on September 11, 2023.

The deceased’s elder brother Genesis Moses Karami, who travelled from Kaduna to Abuja to lead the search said her decomposing body was found in the bush in the Karmo district of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that the police had arrested one Aminu, the boyfriend of the deceased who was questioned regarding her disappearance.

According to Genesis Karami, he received a strange call giving details about his sister’s body but it turned out to be false.

“The caller said he saw a female body in Idu, so we asked him to describe what she was wearing, and he told us exactly what we were told my sister wore to the office the day she went missing,” the brother told the police.

According to Karami, after he kept trying to contact the DPO and it was not going through, he had to go to the police station at Karmo, but upon reaching there with a group of policemen, the caller kept toying with them as he kept changing locations until they got tired and left.

On Wednesday, September 20, Karami confirmed to newsmen that his sister had indeed died.

“We saw her decomposed body in the bush here at Karmo, it’s not something we can move, we have to arrange with the environmental people to come and help us pack,” Karami said.

“We cannot travel with it. We just have to bury it here. It seems she died for days due to the nature of the decomposition,”

Meanwhile, friends, family members, and acquaintances have taken to social media to mourn the deceased. (www.naija247news.com).