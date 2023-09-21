Menu
Politics & Govt News

Minister of Works, David Umahi passes vote of no confidence on the construction of the East-West Road; orders contractor to stop work

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 21,2023.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has passed a vote of no confidence on the contractors handling the East-West Road project.

During an inspection of the road on Wednesday, September 20, Umahi decried the condition of the road despite the N71 billion pumped into its rehabilitation by the Federal Government.

The minister, according to a statement by the ministry’s Director of Press/Public Relations, Blessing Lere-Adams, gave the remarks after traveling by road from Abuja, through Kogi, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa to Port Harcourt, Rivers State. His trip to Port-Harcourt through the East-West Road yesterday was to inspect the progress of work on the highway.

Berating the company, Umahi said;

“The gimmicks the contractors are using is an excuse of overloading. I am passing a vote of no confidence on the construction of this road. I won’t certify anything on this road; the road has failed and it is not acceptable to us. The road is full of potholes. We have paid over N71b, and the road has completely gone down. Also, the road has been further reviewed from N44 billion to N144 billion. Apart from the beautiful bridge you have built, the road has completely gone down.”

Facing the company’s representatives, the minister said;(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

