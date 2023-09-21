Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Kano State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Kano State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew, following the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, in a broadcast, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Gumel, in a statement, noted that the order came in response to a directive from the state government, adding that a combined team of security operatives had been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Hours earlier, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 election, prompting celebration among supporters of the APC.

The judgement nullified the election of Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three-man judicial panel, after hearing the petitions, ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Goldman Sachs predicts oil price to hit $100 on OPEC cuts
Next article
Goldman Raises Brent Oil Forecast to $100 as Rally Builds
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Mo Abudu Follows ‘Local for Global’ Strategy to Boost Africa’s Voice in Media

Naija247news, New York -
Mo Abudu is an entrepreneur on a mission to...

Goldman Raises Brent Oil Forecast to $100 as Rally Builds

Naija247news, New York -
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rejoined the $100-a-barrel oil...

Goldman Sachs predicts oil price to hit $100 on OPEC cuts

Naija247news, New York -
Oil supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia could...

Properties Worth Millions Lost As Fire Service Battles Inferno At Lagos Hotel

Naija247news, New York -
There was a fire incident at Ibis Royal Hotel...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Mo Abudu Follows ‘Local for Global’ Strategy to Boost Africa’s Voice in Media

Lifestyle News 0
Mo Abudu is an entrepreneur on a mission to...

Goldman Raises Brent Oil Forecast to $100 as Rally Builds

News Analysis 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rejoined the $100-a-barrel oil...

Goldman Sachs predicts oil price to hit $100 on OPEC cuts

News Analysis 0
Oil supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia could...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights