Kano State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

The Kano State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew, following the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sacking the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, in a broadcast, said a combined team of security operatives has been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Gumel, in a statement, noted that the order came in response to a directive from the state government, adding that a combined team of security operatives had been dispatched across the city to enforce the curfew.

Hours earlier, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 election, prompting celebration among supporters of the APC.

The judgement nullified the election of Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three-man judicial panel, after hearing the petitions, ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.