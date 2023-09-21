Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

JUST-IN: Obaseki allocates Shaibu’s office in Govt House to Alaghodar

By: Naija247news

Date:

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has allocated the office of his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in Government House, Benin to Alaghodaro as secretariat.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This is contrary to Obaseki’s claim of renovating the one-storey building.

Alaghodaro, a Benin catch phrase meaning progress or moving forward, is an annual investment drive by Edo State Government, which is Obaseki’s initiative.

In a leaked memo on Thursday dated September 18, 2023, Edo Governor asked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, to “immediately” allocate the deputy governor’s office building to the trustees of Alaghodaro summit as their Secretariat.

The chairman of Alaghodaro, through its secretary, had written to Obaseki for a permanent secretariat building to aid planning and logistics for the 2023 summit holding in the second week of November.

According to Edo Governor ‘s leaked memo, the office space closest to the venue of the summit, the New Festival Hall of Government House, which until few days ago, was occupied by Shaibu, should be allocated to the board of trustees of the Alaghodaro summit, expected to attract potential investors from different parts of Nigeria.

Shaibu was pushed out of Government House, and allocated new office at No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin with a bold inscription “Office of the Deputy Governor, No. 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City,” at a location not far from the Government House.

Conspicuously at the entrance of the one-storey building is an unveiled inauguration plaque,with this inscription: “Edo State Public Procurement Agency – This building was commissioned by His Excellency, The Comrade Governor, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, MNI, OON, Edo State Governor, on Tuesday, 16th December, 2014.”

Shaibu’s aides and civil servants attached to his office moved two weeks ago in line with the directive of Edo Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa.

On September 5, Shaibu withdrew his anti-impeachment suit with reference number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 but remains determined to succeed Obaseki on November 12, 2024.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Won’t Get Labour Party’s Presidential Ticket In 2027 – Apapa’s Faction Says
Next article
Buhari made some mistakes as president – Adesina
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

Naija247news -
Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called...

How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs

Naija247news -
Thought leader Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA...

Naira exchange rate hits N1000/$1

Emman Tochi -
, two weeks after CBN promise to clear $10...

Tinubu’s northern exploits and the Igbo challenge – Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news -
No one can replace Papa Anthony Enahoro and Awo...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

Lifestyle News 0
Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called...

How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs

Investigative News and Reports 0
Thought leader Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA...

Naira exchange rate hits N1000/$1

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
, two weeks after CBN promise to clear $10...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights