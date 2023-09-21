Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

I Regret Tattooing Naira Marley’s Face On My Body, Says Skit Maker Mandy Kiss

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has said she regrets tattooing the face of rapper Naira Marley on her thighs following the death of his embattled former signee, Mohbad.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247news recalls that there have been allegations linking Naira Marley to the sudden death of Mohbad.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Mandy expressed regrets for idolising the Marlian Music boss.

She wrote, “I regretted the day I tattooed ur face on my laps, Naira Marley.

“You’re a big m*ss

“Best day of my life is June 30 d day I erased ur face.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Adekuoroye Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Next article
Late Prince Warned Future Young Artists: Music Record Label Contracts Are ‘Slavery’
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

JUST-IN: CBN Postpones MPC Meeting Indefinitely

Naija247news, New York -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the...

Late Prince Warned Future Young Artists: Music Record Label Contracts Are ‘Slavery’

Naija247news, New York -
TWO DAYS AFTER Prince announced that he would release...

Adekuoroye Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Naija247news, New York -
Nigeria female wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has booked a ticket...

Oyo Assembly Speaker Joins Protesters To Demand Justice For Late Mohbad

Naija247news, New York -
Protesters, on Wednesday, converged at the Oyo State Government...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

JUST-IN: CBN Postpones MPC Meeting Indefinitely

News Analysis 0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the...

Late Prince Warned Future Young Artists: Music Record Label Contracts Are ‘Slavery’

Music 0
TWO DAYS AFTER Prince announced that he would release...

Adekuoroye Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Other Sports 0
Nigeria female wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has booked a ticket...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights