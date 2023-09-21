Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Goldman Raises Brent Oil Forecast to $100 as Rally Builds

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. rejoined the $100-a-barrel oil club, raising its forecast for crude back to triple digits as worldwide demand hits unprecedented levels and OPEC+ supply curbs continue to tighten the market.
With prices advancing by more than 30% since mid-June to breach $95 a barrel on Tuesday, the Wall Street bank nudged up its 12-month forecast for global benchmark Brent to $100 a barrel from $93. However, most of the rally in the vital commodity “is behind us,” the bank said in a note.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oil has rallied strongly in recent months, hitting a 10-month high, thanks to the significant supply curbs from OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia. Brighter outlooks in the two biggest economies, the US and China, have also supported the advance, with stockpiles declining at a rapid clip. At present, most major economies remained on track for a soft landing, Goldman Sachs said.

“We believe that OPEC will be able to sustain Brent in an $80-to-$105 range in 2024 by leveraging robust Asia-centric global demand growth,” analysts Daan Struyven, Callum Bruce and Yulia Zhestkova Grigsby said in the report dated Sept. 20. At the same time, “OPEC is unlikely to push prices to extreme levels, which would destroy its long-term residual demand,” they said.

The market will have a deficit estimated at 2 million barrels a day this quarter, followed by a shortfall of 1.1 million barrels a day in the final three months of 2023, Goldman said. Global consumption was at a record, it said.

Oil’s rally has rekindled talk of the possibility of $100-a-barrel pricing. This week, Chevron Corp.’s Mike Wirth said it was on the cards, citing tighter supplies and dwindling inventories. Amrita Sen, head of research at Energy Aspects Ltd., echoed that view, predicting prices could top $100 “for a bit.”

Even one of the market’s stauncher bears, Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, said that geopolitics plus technical trading “could push oil over $100 for a short while.” However, a well-supplied market — from producers outside OPEC — should mean that “$90 prices look unsustainable,” he added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Kano State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment
Next article
Nigeria’s Mo Abudu Follows ‘Local for Global’ Strategy to Boost Africa’s Voice in Media
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Mo Abudu Follows ‘Local for Global’ Strategy to Boost Africa’s Voice in Media

Naija247news, New York -
Mo Abudu is an entrepreneur on a mission to...

Kano State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

Naija247news, New York -
The Kano State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew,...

Goldman Sachs predicts oil price to hit $100 on OPEC cuts

Naija247news, New York -
Oil supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia could...

Properties Worth Millions Lost As Fire Service Battles Inferno At Lagos Hotel

Naija247news, New York -
There was a fire incident at Ibis Royal Hotel...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Mo Abudu Follows ‘Local for Global’ Strategy to Boost Africa’s Voice in Media

Lifestyle News 0
Mo Abudu is an entrepreneur on a mission to...

Kano State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew After Tribunal Judgment

Regions 0
The Kano State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew,...

Goldman Sachs predicts oil price to hit $100 on OPEC cuts

News Analysis 0
Oil supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia could...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights