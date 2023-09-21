The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disclosed that between January and June 2023, a total of N5,244,037,636,561.60 has been deposited into the Federation Account. This information was presented in the monthly report to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the title ‘CBN Federation Account Component Statement,’ as reported by Channels Television.

According to Mr. Mohammed Bello Shehu, the Chairman of RMAFC, in a statement released on Wednesday, a portion of this revenue, amounting to N627,301,922,426.35, represents the NNPCL JV Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) due, which was recorded by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) but used by the NNPCL for other Federal Government obligations.

Additionally, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) contributed N823,512,065,893.15 to the Federation Account, while the FIRS collected a gross amount of N3,655,894,989,129.28 but remitted N3,028,593,066,702.93, retaining the difference as the cost of collection.