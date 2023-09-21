“ECOWAS and AfDB Conclude Mid-Term Review of West Africa Regional Integration Strategy”

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have recently completed their mid-term evaluation of the West Africa Regional Integration Strategy Paper (RISP) for the period 2020-2025. Approved by the AfDB Group in May 2020, this strategy aims to bolster regional integration efforts in West Africa with an initial investment plan of $4.52 billion. The strategy primarily focuses on enhancing resilient infrastructure and supporting the growth of regional businesses.

These consultations occurred from September 5th to 15th, 2023, at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. During this period, both parties assessed the mid-term results and performance of the AfDB’s regional portfolio. The evaluation delved into issues concerning West African integration, including challenges, opportunities, and future prospects. It also examined the strategic direction and key areas of intervention, common projects between the two organizations, and their collaborative efforts.

Various pertinent topics such as economic affairs, agriculture, human development, social affairs, infrastructure, energy, digitalization, political matters, peace and security, transportation, and information and communication technologies were on the agenda.

Mr. Lamin G. Barrow, Director General of the Nigeria Country Department, who led the AfDB delegation, highlighted the growing partnership between ECOWAS Commission, the AfDB, and regional institutions in this mid-term assessment. Mr. Barrow emphasized the need to reflect on the strategy’s implementation over the past three years, given the various challenges faced in the region.

ECOWAS Commission President Mr. Omar Alieu Touray emphasized the significance of cooperation with the AfDB, especially in implementing the RISP. He stressed the need to consolidate gains and refocus efforts to overcome the substantial challenges ahead.

During this mission, the AfDB delegation discussed the bank’s strategy for addressing fragility and building resilience in Africa for the period 2022-2026. Additionally, an overview of “Security-indexed Investment Bonds” was presented.

The evaluation also covered the Abidjan-Lagos highway project, paving the way for its construction in early 2024, connecting Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria through a 1028-kilometer highway.

Since 2020, under the Regional Integration Strategy Paper, the AfDB has mobilized $884.14 million, supporting 70 new operations, nearly double the initial 38 planned projects. These projects include the Rosso Bridge, the Trans-Gambia Corridor, the Niger-Algeria Trans-African Highway Project, phase 2 of the Lomé-Cotonou Highway Refurbishment Project, and the Mano River Transport Development and Facilitation Project, among others.

During the assessment, the implementation status of various projects was presented, along with lessons learned and recommendations, focusing on innovative co-financing methods, resource mobilization, strengthening project implementation units, and more.

In conclusion, Ms. Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbadé, the Bank’s Vice-President in charge of Regional Development, Integration, and Service Delivery, expressed the AfDB’s commitment to continue supporting Member States and the ECOWAS Commission in achieving the “Integrate Africa” High-5 priority. She emphasized the importance of providing economic opportunities to vulnerable segments of the population, including youth and women, while enhancing institutional governance, public resilience, and addressing regional instability’s root causes and effects.