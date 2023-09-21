Dispatcher jailed 24 months for absconding with his employer’s motorcycle

Abuja, Sept. 21 2023.

A Lugbe Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday sentenced a 29-year old delivery man, Isaac Ezekiel, to 24 months imprisonment for absconding with his employer’s motorcycle.

Ezekiel, who lives in New Kuchingoro IDP Camp Abuja, was charged with two counts of breach of trust and theft.

The Area Court judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, however gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine.

Kagarko also ordered him to restore the motorcycle or pay N600,000 as compensation to the complainant.

He also warned the convict to be of good behaviour.

Ezekiel had earlier pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

.The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku told the court that on Sept. 1, the complainant, Mr Nicholas Nnamani of Jabi Abuja, reported the matter at the Lugbe Police Station.

Nwaforaku said that the complainant employed the convict as a dispatch rider and sometime in June and gave him a brand new “G link” 200cc motorcycle worth N600,0000.

Nwaforaku said the convict absconded with motorcycle and sold it for N70,000.

The prosecutor added that during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the motorcycle failed .

Nwaforaku said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code. (www.naija247news.com)