Law and Order

Court remands car washer for allegedly stabbing co-worker

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 21, 2023.

A Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered remand of a car washer, Ahmed Suleiman, who allegedly stabbed his co-worker.

Suleiman was charged with causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Mr Yusuf Adamu, deferred bail for the defendant, and adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for mention.

Adamu ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Keffi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of investigation into the case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the case was reported by Mr Bashar Umar of the Automated Car Wash, Garki, Abuja.

Osho told the court that, on Sept. 13, the defendant accused the complainant of flashing touch light on his face.

“Both parties started exchanging words and, in the process, the defendant brought out a knife and stabbed the complainant on his chest, back and head.

The prosecutor said that the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Center of the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was treated at the cost of N111, 000.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence, which contravenes the provisions of Sections 342 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

