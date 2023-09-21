“Congo President Tshisekedi Calls for Expedited UN Peacekeeper Withdrawal”

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has made a decisive call for the accelerated withdrawal of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, during his address at the U.N. General Assembly. This move aims to kick-start the withdrawal process by the end of this year, as reported by Ange Adihe Kasongo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

MONUSCO initially took over from a previous U.N. operation in 2010, with the primary objective of quelling insecurity in the eastern part of the Central African nation. In this region, various armed groups have long been engaged in conflicts over territory and valuable resources.

However, in recent years, MONUSCO’s presence has faced mounting criticism for its perceived inability to protect civilians from militia groups, which has resulted in deadly protests. President Tshisekedi voiced his concern during his speech at the assembly, stating, “It is to be deplored that peacekeeping missions deployed for 25 years… have failed to cope with the rebellions and armed conflicts.”

In response to these challenges, Tshisekedi has instructed the Congolese government to initiate discussions with U.N. authorities to expedite MONUSCO’s withdrawal. This move aims to bring forward the start of the progressive withdrawal from the initially planned date in December 2024 to December 2023.

The urgency of this decision became evident after violent anti-U.N. demonstrations in the eastern city of Goma resulted in more than 40 casualties last month, including deaths and numerous injuries. A similar protest in July 2022 also led to significant fatalities, including the loss of three peacekeepers in Goma and the city of Butembo.