Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called out his estranged wife’s relatives – the Isedes and Salamis.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Rukky’s relatives.

He accused them of abducting his children and denying him access to them.

He then asked them how they would feel if someone took their children from them.

He wrote: “Mr and Mrs Salami… If someone took Josh & Daniella after all you went thru… Una go survive am…

“I want access to my kids.”

He went on to tag family members who have Instagram accounts and called them a family that repays “good with wickedness”.

Buchi and Rukky got married in 2017 but in 2022 it was announced that their marriage has hit the rocks.

They share two kids.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!