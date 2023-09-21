Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

By: Naija247news

Date:

Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called out his estranged wife’s relatives – the Isedes and Salamis.
The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of Rukky’s relatives.
He accused them of abducting his children and denying him access to them.
He then asked them how they would feel if someone took their children from them.
He wrote: “Mr and Mrs Salami… If someone took Josh & Daniella after all you went thru… Una go survive am…
“I want access to my kids.”
He went on to tag family members who have Instagram accounts and called them a family that repays “good with wickedness”.
Buchi and Rukky got married in 2017 but in 2022 it was announced that their marriage has hit the rocks.
They share two kids.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs

Naija247news -
Thought leader Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA...

Naira exchange rate hits N1000/$1

Emman Tochi -
, two weeks after CBN promise to clear $10...

Tinubu’s northern exploits and the Igbo challenge – Jide Oluwajuyitan

Naija247news -
No one can replace Papa Anthony Enahoro and Awo...

The Yoruba Unity Day Of September 23 – Banji Akintoye

Naija247news -
For and on behalf of the Yoruba Self-determination and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs

Investigative News and Reports 0
Thought leader Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA...

Naira exchange rate hits N1000/$1

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
, two weeks after CBN promise to clear $10...

Tinubu’s northern exploits and the Igbo challenge – Jide Oluwajuyitan

Opinion 0
No one can replace Papa Anthony Enahoro and Awo...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights