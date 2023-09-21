Chief Justice of Nigeria Expresses Concern Over Growing Number of Political Cases

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has voiced his apprehension regarding the increasing caseload faced by judges, particularly those involving political matters. He raised these concerns during the swearing-in ceremony of recently appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

In his address, Justice Ariwoola also called for a reduction in litigation and a stronger emphasis on alternative dispute resolution methods. He argued that adopting such methods would not only alleviate the burden on justices but also conserve valuable judicial resources.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Supreme Court, was attended by the families and friends of the nine newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal, heads of courts, the President of the Court of Appeal, members of the outer and inner Bar, and other high-ranking government officials.

Furthermore, the chief justice advised the newly appointed jurists to uphold their impeccable reputation and remain vigilant against temptations that may arise from enticing gifts. The addition of these nine justices, following the Court of Appeal’s practice direction allowing 90 justices, increases the total number of judges from 71 to 80.