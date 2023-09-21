Bwala Slams Tinubu’s ‘Nepotism Pro Max’ Appointments, APC’s Aliyu Disagrees

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s appointments, describing them as “nepotism pro max”.

Tinubu had on Sunday nominated two more persons to serve as ministers in his cabinet pending their confirmation by the Senate.

But Bwala, who was the spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu has not been fair in his appointments so far.

“President Bola Tinubu’s appointment is nepotistic and now has earned the status of nepotism pro max 15,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to him, if Tinubu’s government did well, he would be among the first people to laud him.

“I’m telling you that I don’t have anything against him. If President Tinubu scores a point, I will be the first, whether in PDP or in APC, to say President Tinubu has done it right,” Bwala maintained.

But he said: “We earn the right to point out things that the President and his administration are doing which are not uniting Nigeria, which are not pushing us towards the path of progress”.

“I earn the right to speak truth to power because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is somebody that I, Bwala Daniel, respect with the greatest respect,” Bwala added. “I supported him when I was in the APC in the primaries, and more than just that, I, along with the PDP, sent my congratulations to him after he was sworn in which brought a lot of backlash to me.”

‘Objective’ Criticism

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Aliyu Audu, who was also featured on the programme, commended Bwala but said criticisms of the government should be constructive.

“I mean I would be the first to actually admit that I’m in to give credit for when good is done we should equally be appreciative of concern to me I mean and I think I was clear enough when I said it looks like there would be more appointment from one side but like I said it would be too early to dub it in an autistic approach to governance

“Mr Bwala is a brother and a friend and someone I respect so much and as he said, he has earned the right to critic any government let alone the one he has helped into government one way or the other just like anyone of us,” he added.

“We should critic our own we should praise our own but we should understand where to draw the line we should always have an objective we should not critic just for the sake of criticism we shouldn’t critic for the sake of causing disaffection among Nigerians.”