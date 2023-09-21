Barcelona, Manchester City, and PSG Secure Victories in UEFA Champions League Opener

The UEFA Champions League made a thrilling return with Barcelona, Manchester City, and PSG emerging victorious in their opening games. However, City’s win came at a cost as midfielder Bernardo Silva sustained an injury, raising concerns for the defending champions.

In Manchester, Red Star’s Osman Bukari surprised City by opening the scoring just before halftime. Still, City’s Julian Alvarez, in excellent early-season form, swiftly equalized after the break. Alvarez’s free-kick found the net with some assistance from Red Star’s goalkeeper Omri Glazer, and Rodri sealed a 3-1 victory with a composed finish.

Unfortunately, City’s joy was tempered by the injury to Bernardo Silva, who had to be substituted before halftime. Manager Pep Guardiola expressed concern, stating that the Portuguese playmaker “won’t be able to play for the next games.” City is already grappling with injuries to key players like Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish, and Mateo Kovacic.

In Catalonia, Barcelona displayed their determination to return to the elite of European football with a commanding 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp. Joao Felix’s brace helped them secure the victory, aiming to put behind them consecutive humiliating group stage exits.

Meanwhile, PSG, despite losing Neymar and Lionel Messi, held on to Kylian Mbappe, who played a pivotal role in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. PSG went ahead with a penalty from Mbappe, awarded for a Niklas Suele handball, and Achraf Hakimi added a memorable second. PSG dominated the Group F encounter, showcasing their strength even without their departed stars.