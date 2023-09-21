Menu
“Autopsy on Late Singer Mohbad Completed, Awaited Results in Ongoing Investigation”

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the completion of the autopsy for the late singer, Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, with the results still pending. This revelation was made by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on social media.

This development comes shortly after the singer’s remains were exhumed from his graveside in the Gberigbe area of Ikorodu for the autopsy. Nigerians have been demanding justice for Mohbad since his death under unclear circumstances.

In response to public outcry, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered a thorough investigation into the singer’s passing, instructing the Lagos State police authorities to conduct a comprehensive probe.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has also taken action by inviting the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation. He emphasized the need for inter-agency collaboration and the use of advanced technology to uncover the truth. Additionally, he urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward.

Furthermore, a law firm led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has requested a coroner’s inquest into the singer’s death, describing it as tragic and mysterious. The firm has called on the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State to conduct an inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s untimely demise.

The statement from the law firm emphasizes the urgency of the inquest and the need for a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

