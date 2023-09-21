Menu
Auchi Poly grants amnesty to 4 repentant cultists

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Auchi Polytechnic in Edo has granted amnesty to four repentant cultists.

Dr Salisu Umar, the Rector of the polytechnic made this known on Wednesday, while addressing the repentant cult members.

Umar urged the students of the institution to renounce their membership in cults.

According to NAN, the former cultists renounced their membership of secret cult groups at a renunciation programme organised by the management of the polytechnic in Auchi, Edo.

”Renouncing cultism means abandoning reckless lifestyle and evil ways, adding that no good thing comes from the devil.

“Auchi Polytechnic in a bid to establish zero tolerance for cultism has organised this renunciation programme.

“This renunciation programme is a kind of amnesty to enable staff and students who are cultists to renounce membership of such cults.

“After the renunciation programme, any staff or students who gets involved in any cult related activities, will face appropriate penalties and punishment,’’ the rector said.

The fight against cultism, he said, is a collective one.

“Churches and Mosques are not left out in the fight against cultism, they should also establish strong youth departments and programmes where youths can be mentored regularly, “he said.

He urged other students who didn’t want to publicly renounce their memberships to do.

Earlier, Mr Daniel Osita, who gave his testimony as a renounced cultist, commended the students for renouncing cultism.

”By this decision you have opened positive doors to your futures,” he said.

He advised the students to be mindful of the decisions they make in life, pointing out that choices made by humans in life either makes or mar their future.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

