Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

AfroBeats Super Stars Davido, Zlatan, Falz Join Candlelight Procession For Mohbad In Lagos

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – Nigerian musicians, including David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Falz, and Zlatan Ibile, participated in a candlelight procession in Victoria Island, Lagos, to pay tribute to the late Afrobeats star, Mohbad. The 27-year-old artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, passed away in Lagos under circumstances that have sparked controversy and public demand for a thorough investigation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Since Mohbad’s untimely demise, Nigerians have called for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The candlelight procession, which took place around 7:18 pm, was attended by hundreds of youths who gathered to honor the talented artist. The event aimed to seek justice for the late singer and express the public’s concerns.

A similar gathering in memory of Mohbad occurred in Peckham Square, Peckham, UK, where participants were seen singing the late rapper’s songs in viral social media videos.

This procession coincided with the Lagos State Police authorities’ exhumation of the rapper’s body and the completion of an autopsy on the remains. Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, shared that the autopsy had been concluded, awaiting results.

In response to Mohbad’s death, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered a thorough investigation, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to join in the inquiry. The Nigerian Senate has also taken an interest in the matter, with Senator Elisha Abbo visiting the singer’s family in Lekki, Lagos State, and assuring them of the government’s commitment to achieving justice in this case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“ECOWAS and AfDB Conclude Mid-Term Review of West Africa Regional Integration Strategy”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“ECOWAS and AfDB Conclude Mid-Term Review of West Africa Regional Integration Strategy”

Naija247news -
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community...

Barcelona, Manchester City, and PSG Secure Victories in UEFA Champions League Opener

Naija247news -
The UEFA Champions League made a thrilling return with...

“Congo President Tshisekedi Calls for Expedited UN Peacekeeper Withdrawal”

Naija247news -
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has made...

“President Tinubu Urges United Nations to Combat Resource Exploitation in Africa”

Naija247news -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called upon the United...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“ECOWAS and AfDB Conclude Mid-Term Review of West Africa Regional Integration Strategy”

Democracy Africa 0
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community...

Barcelona, Manchester City, and PSG Secure Victories in UEFA Champions League Opener

FootBall 0
The UEFA Champions League made a thrilling return with...

“Congo President Tshisekedi Calls for Expedited UN Peacekeeper Withdrawal”

Geopolitics 0
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has made...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights