AfroBeats Super Stars Davido, Zlatan, Falz Join Candlelight Procession For Mohbad In Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria – Nigerian musicians, including David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Falz, and Zlatan Ibile, participated in a candlelight procession in Victoria Island, Lagos, to pay tribute to the late Afrobeats star, Mohbad. The 27-year-old artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, passed away in Lagos under circumstances that have sparked controversy and public demand for a thorough investigation.

Since Mohbad’s untimely demise, Nigerians have called for a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The candlelight procession, which took place around 7:18 pm, was attended by hundreds of youths who gathered to honor the talented artist. The event aimed to seek justice for the late singer and express the public’s concerns.

A similar gathering in memory of Mohbad occurred in Peckham Square, Peckham, UK, where participants were seen singing the late rapper’s songs in viral social media videos.

This procession coincided with the Lagos State Police authorities’ exhumation of the rapper’s body and the completion of an autopsy on the remains. Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, shared that the autopsy had been concluded, awaiting results.

In response to Mohbad’s death, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered a thorough investigation, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to join in the inquiry. The Nigerian Senate has also taken an interest in the matter, with Senator Elisha Abbo visiting the singer’s family in Lekki, Lagos State, and assuring them of the government’s commitment to achieving justice in this case.