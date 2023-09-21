Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

AfDB, European Bank announce joint task force to build entrepreneurship and jobs creation in Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia

By: Naija247news

Date:

The official launch of the taskforce took place on Thursday, 21 September 2023 during a workshop in Tunis, at the North Africa Regional Office of the African Development Bank

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

TUNIS, Tunisia, September 21, 2023/ — The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on Thursday announced the setting up of a joint taskforce to foster entrepreneurship to catalyse jobs creation and growth in Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.

The official launch of the taskforce took place on Thursday, 21 September 2023 during a workshop in Tunis, at the North Africa Regional Office of the African Development Bank.

The Joint North Africa Task Force on Entrepreneurship and MSMEs for jobs impact will operate under the Framework Partnership Agreement signed by the EBRD and the AfDB in May 2021 (https://apo-opa.info/3Zqd9pm). The taskforce will ensure that the two institutions will jointly identify and implement innovative and operational initiatives to tackle the challenges faced by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) development.

Initiatives include developing knowledge products and innovative solutions to inform and co-finance operations that promote the export capacity and growth potential of MSMEs. This work will focus on supporting the emergence of start-ups, businesses led by women and youth, or operations linking the development of MSMEs and start-ups to regional and local value chains.

During this first joint activity, the task force announced support to a special cohort from the Souk At-Tanmia initiative under the EBRD Star Venture Programme (https://apo-opa.info/3PKAS0n). This programme aims at identifying high-potential start-ups and mobilise global expertise to support their operations and assist them in scaling up. Souk At-Tanmia was an African Development Bank Group programme which ran from 2012 to 2021, offering substantial direct technical and financial support to 272 local entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, seven shortlisted companies from the Souk at-Tanmia Tunisia (https://apo-opa.info/48rARpi) laureates presented their business idea during a pitching session. Five finalists will be selected and will qualify for EBRD support, including access to mentorship, technical advisory, and strategic business development from mentors and experts with strong and recognised experience in the entrepreneurship field. This assistance will last over an 18-month a period and allow start-ups to further develop their activities and access international markets.

The setting up of the taskforce and the organisation of the pitching were facilitated by the AfDB EInA (Entrepreneurship Innovations and Advice-North Africa) (www.EInA4Jobs.org) Initiative and the EBRD’ SME Finance and Development Group SEMED (Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
AfDB, Google collaborate on digital transformation in Africa
Next article
“President Tinubu Urges United Nations to Combat Resource Exploitation in Africa”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“President Tinubu Urges United Nations to Combat Resource Exploitation in Africa”

Naija247news -
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called upon the United...

AfDB, Google collaborate on digital transformation in Africa

News Wire -
The agreement underscores a shared commitment to harness emerging...

Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

Naija247news -
Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called...

How local witch doctors employ yahoo boys to sell, traffic human organs

Naija247news -
Thought leader Kel Armstrong Amobi, popularly known as KAA...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“President Tinubu Urges United Nations to Combat Resource Exploitation in Africa”

Geopolitics 0
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called upon the United...

AfDB, Google collaborate on digital transformation in Africa

Digital Economy 0
The agreement underscores a shared commitment to harness emerging...

Comedian Buchi Ojieh accuses his estranged wife’s family of abducting his kids

Lifestyle News 0
Buchi Ojieh, better known as Buchi Comedian, has called...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights