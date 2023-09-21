Menu
Adekuoroye Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympic Games

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Nigeria female wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has booked a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

World number 22, Adekuoroye, booked her place at next year’s games after winning bronze at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

In Wednesday’s bronze medal match, Adekuoroye defeated World number 12 Elvira Kamaloglu of Turkey 9-5 points in the 57kg category.

The 29-year-old becomes the first Nigerian wrestler to pick a ticket to the games.

She has now qualified for her third consecutive Olympic Games after appearing at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Silver medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Blessing Oborududu, lost to Russia’s Vusala Parfianovich in the women’s 68kg quarter-finals.

Also, Esther Kolawole lost to world number eight Grace Bullen of Norway in the quarter-finals of the women’s 62kg event.

However, both Oborududu and Kolawole will have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympic on Thursday in the repechage if their conquerors progress to the final of their respective events.

Nigeria is represented at the wrestling championship by only six females.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships kicked off Saturday, September 16 and will end on Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Wrestlers will get a chance to win 90 quotas for the 2024 Summer Olympics from the Belgrade tournament.

