9mobile announces John Vasikaran as new Chief Operating Officer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 21, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

9mobile has appointed John Vasikaran, who has more than 20 years in the African telecoms industry, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As COO, he will provide strategic leadership for the operations across Technical, IT, Sales, Commercial Planning, Customer Care, Marketing Communications, and PMO in line with the trends and EMTS’ strategic vision.

He was Director of Business Development and Sales for Ribbon Communications.

9mobile CEO Juergen Peschel said: “We are thrilled to welcome Vasikaran to the 9mobile family. His extensive experience, especially in Nigeria and Africa, makes him the ideal leader to steer our operations in line with current industry trends and our strategic vision. We believe that with his addition, 9mobile will continue to provide world-class services to our valued customers.”

Vasikaran said: “It gives me great joy to join 9mobile. I look forward to working with the team towards maintaining its position as a leading telecommunications provider in Nigeria.

and also seeking new ways to drive growth and meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the telecommunications sector”.

Vasikaran holds a Master’s in Business Analytics with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Harvard Business School, USA. He also possesses a Master of Business Administration degree with a dual focus on Finance and Marketing, a Master of Social Sciences degree in Industrial Psychology, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree, all earned at Loyola College, Chennai, India.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

