Climate change

13 Northern States At Risk As FG Issues Flood Alert

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Federal Government has issued a flood alert, saying 13 northern states will likely witness heavy rainfalls that may lead to flooding between September 13 and 17.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Environment through its National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, listed 50 communities across the North to be affected.

Some of the states identified are Kano (Sumaila and Kunchi), Kebbi (Argungu), Katsina (Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, and Katsina), Niger (Kontagora, Mashegu, and New Bussa), Kwara (Kosubosu), Zamfara (Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi), and Bauchi (Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama’are, Itas, Misau).

Others are Taraba (Bali, Donga, Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro), Borno (Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa), Adamawa (Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song), Yobe (Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum), and Gombe (Nafada and Jigawa, with Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, and Miga).

The agency explained that due to the rise in the water levels of Rivers Benue and Niger, nearby communities up to Bayelsa were advised to take precautionary measures in the coming days.

Previous article
Nigeria is Africa’s Greatest Economy’ Tinubu Tell Investors At Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony
Next article
Properties Worth Millions Lost As Fire Service Battles Inferno At Lagos Hotel
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

