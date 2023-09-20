Menu
US Court gives Chicago State University 48 hours to release Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 20,2023.

Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the U.S District Court, Northern District of Illinois, USA, has ordered Chicago State University to release the academic records of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gilbert, a US magistrate judge, gave the ruling on Tuesday, September 19, ordering CSU to produce “all relevant and non-privileged documents” to Abubakar Atiku, the plaintiff, within two days.

Tinubu’s lawyers have argued that their client is not willing to lift his privacy privilege, with the ruling also conceding this by using the term ‘non-privileged documents”.

The University in its deposition before the court consistently confirmed that Tinubu attended the university and graduated in 1979.

Also, on Tuesday, Atiku approached the Supreme Court, seeking to set aside the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court(PEPC), which on 6 September affirmed Tinubu’s election

Atiku in the Notice of Appeal predicated on 35 grounds, insisted that the tribunal in the judgment delivered by Justice Haruna Tsammani committed grave error and miscarriage of justice in its findings and conclusion in the petition challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President by INEC.

The former Vice President maintained that the tribunal erred in law when it failed to nullify the presidential election held on Feb. 25.

He wants the election nullified on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, when by evidence before the tribunal, INEC conducted the election based on grave and gross misrepresentation contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022, based on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation”.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

