Health news

Update:12-year-old Boy With Missing Intestines Is Dead

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 12 years old Adebola Akin-Bright, the  boy with missing intestine in Lagos state, is dead.

The mother, Abiodun Deborah disclosed this in a phone conversation with newsmen on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Adebola died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Recall that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited Adebola and pledged to cover his medical care and expenses.

This was after the boy’s mother pleaded with the governor to probe the disappearance of her son’s small intestines, which according to her, occurred while the boy was receiving treatment at LASUTH.

The hospital management, however, denied the allegation in a statement made on its profile on X, on August 12, 2023.

Earlier, the Lagos State House of Assembly had said that anyone who is found culpable in the case of the missing intestine of Adebola Akin-Bright would be prosecuted in due course.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

