UNGA78: Nigeria’s Tinubu emphasizes Africa’s desire to overcome foreign exploitation, achieve prosperity through democratic principles

President Bola Tinubu delivered a significant inaugural address at the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing Africa’s aspiration to overcome foreign exploitation and achieve prosperity through democratic principles. He expressed Africa’s desire not to exchange old oppressions for new ones, addressing the assembly during the 78th session at the UN Headquarters. Tinubu’s speech followed similar addresses by US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The theme of his address was “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and Its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All.” Tinubu acknowledged that despite numerous proclamations, challenges persist, largely due to governance failures and external exploitation.

President Tinubu recounted the founding of the United Nations, highlighting the role of the Second World War as a time of strong trust in global institutions and the belief in humanity’s ability to progress together in harmony. He stressed that Africa now seeks a similar level of political commitment and resource dedication as witnessed in the Marshall Plan, albeit recognizing the differences in the challenges faced by post-war Europe and contemporary Africa.

Tinubu called upon global institutions and nations to prioritize African development, emphasizing that Nigeria and Africa have faced structural impediments hindering progress, industrial expansion, job creation, and equitable wealth distribution. He outlined his efforts to foster economic growth, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and reforming the exchange rate system.

Addressing the issue of military coups, particularly in the Republic of Niger, President Tinubu asserted the importance of democratic governance as the guardian of people’s sovereignty and well-being. He condemned both military coups and any civilian political arrangements that perpetuate injustice, affirming the need for solutions to longstanding problems.

The President also shed light on the battle against violent extremists in Africa, describing the emergence of a distressing channel of inhumane commerce. He highlighted the human suffering endured by those risking their lives for a better future, as well as the influx of mercenaries and extremists in the region. Tinubu called for international cooperation to curb the flow of arms and violent individuals into West Africa, emphasizing the importance of regional stability and economic development.

In conclusion, President Tinubu’s UNGA address emphasized Africa’s pursuit of prosperity, global solidarity, and democratic governance while addressing critical challenges and advocating for international collaboration in resolving complex issues.