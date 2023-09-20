Menu
UCAP appoints Uche Ike as Non-Executive Director

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 20, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

United Capital Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the appointment of Mr. Uche Ike as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Uche Ike has over three decades experience in the financial industry with a specialization in Operations, Credit Analysis, Risk Management, Compliance and Regulatory Management. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy from the Imo (now Abia) State University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from University of Benin. He is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

About United Capital Plc

For over 5 decades, United Capital Plc has remained a leader in the financial and investment services space, offering a robust suite of service offerings: Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, and Consumer Finance. The Group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies, and individuals.

The Group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

