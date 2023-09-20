Menu
Politics & Govt News

TUC gives Nigerian govt another 7 days to address demands

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 20,2023.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday gave the Federal Government another seven days to act on its demands or risk an indefinite strike.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had last week threatened to call out workers for an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in the country.

The meetinLabour suspends strike after meeting with Tinubug held between the NLC and the government in a bid to resolve the impasse ended in a deadlock on Monday.

The TUC during the last meeting gave the federal government two weeks to act on its demands.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, who addressed journalists at the end of a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said the union wanted definite pronouncements from the government on their demands.

In a statement posted on his X platform, formerly Twitter, at the end of the meeting, the minister appealed for patience on the demands of the union

He assured the TUC that the federal government was making efforts to address their demands.

Lalong wrote: “I had the privilege of meeting with the leadership of the Trade Union Congress once again, marking the second time in as many weeks. My purpose was to personally update them on the efforts that the Federal Government has been making to address their concerns since our last meeting,” he said in a post on X.

In the company of Minister of State Hon. Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha, I spoke to the TUC members, explaining that following our previous meeting, I had a conversation with the President. During this discussion, I emphasized the critical issues raised by the labor union.

“I implored the TUC to exercise patience, sharing that, before the President’s departure for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he was fully briefed on the matters at hand. Furthermore, he provided clear directives on how to proceed with the issues, especially after his personal interaction with labour leaders.”(www naija247news.com)

