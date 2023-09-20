Menu
Election Tribunal Court

“Tribunal Ousts NNPP’s Abba Kabir as Kano Governor, Declares APC’s Nasiru Gawuna as Winner”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidated the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the rightful winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who ran on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, was initially declared the victor by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the March poll. However, the tribunal, after reviewing petitions, has ordered the revocation of Yusuf’s certificate of return, instructing INEC to issue a certificate of return to Nasiru Gawuna.

The tribunal determined that 165,663 votes in Yusuf’s total were invalid due to unmarked and unsigned ballot papers, thus rendering them null and void.

This ruling follows a concession made by Nasiru Gawuna, the APC candidate, six months earlier, when INEC presented the certificate of return to Abba Kabir Yusuf. In a brief audio statement on March 29, Gawuna, citing his adherence to his faith as a Muslim, accepted the election’s outcome, regardless of whether it favored him or not. He noted that his campaign team had initially requested an INEC review of the election results, which subsequently confirmed Yusuf as the winner.

“Bauchi State Governorship Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Re-election”
