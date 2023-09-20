“Senior Advocate of Nigeria Highlights Judicial Overload Due to Election Petitions, Calls for Electoral Act Amendments”

Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has voiced concerns over the excessive burden placed on the judiciary by the sheer volume of election petitions in the country. Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Prof. Ananaba emphasized the strain on the judiciary as they grapple with numerous election-related cases.

He pointed out that the justices, despite their dedication, are human beings and are struggling to cope with the workload generated by the multitude of filed election petitions. Prof. Ananaba illustrated this by comparing it to a football match where one team plays the majority of the game in their half, leading to the likelihood of conceding a goal or committing fouls.

Furthermore, he drew attention to the Supreme Court’s workload, noting that it handles a substantial number of presidential and gubernatorial cases, which is a remarkable challenge considering the limited resources available.

The senior lawyer appealed to both Nigerians and politicians to ease the burden on the judicial system by reducing the number of lawsuits. He stressed that electoral reforms, specifically amendments to the Electoral Act, are essential to achieving this goal and minimizing the need for litigation.

Prof. Ananaba urged politicians and citizens to reconsider their approach and play a part in lightening the judiciary’s load. He expressed concern about cases filed as far back as 2010 still pending in the Supreme Court, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to reduce the backlog.

In closing, he underscored the necessity for comprehensive amendments to the Electoral Act within the legislative framework. Such amendments, in his view, would not only result in fewer lawsuits but also provide clarity and better interpretation of electoral matters.