President Tinubu’s First UN General Assembly Address

President Bola Tinubu addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, highlighting Africa’s need to overcome foreign exploitation, embrace democratic ideals, prioritize African development, tackle climate change, and address pressing global issues. Here is the full text of his speech:

Mr. President, Heads of State and Government, Secretary-General, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen,

On behalf of the people of Nigeria, I congratulate you on your election as President of this UN General Assembly session. We commend your predecessor, His Excellency, Mr. Csaba Korosi, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for their dedication to addressing global challenges.

This marks my first address to the General Assembly, and I wish to express the sentiments of Nigeria and Africa regarding this year’s theme.

While many declarations have been made, our challenges persist. Africa has faced governance failures and external exploitation. If this year’s theme is to hold meaning, it must be particularly significant for Africa.

After World War II, nations joined forces to rebuild, leading to the establishment of the United Nations. This period saw trust in global institutions and solidarity among nations.

Today, Africa seeks a similar commitment to partnership, recognizing our unique challenges. We urge global institutions and nations to prioritize African development, fostering economic growth, job creation, and equitable wealth distribution.

To achieve this, we must lead by example. I’ve initiated reforms, such as removing the fuel subsidy and overhauling the exchange rate system, to attract investment and create a better future for our people.

We welcome partnerships that allow Nigeria and Africa to play larger roles globally. Investments, open ports, and debt relief are vital aspects of this cooperation.

Democratic governance is essential for the people’s well-being. Military coups and unjust civilian political arrangements are wrong. Africa seeks solutions to its enduring problems, including the situation in Niger. We are negotiating with military leaders to restore democratic governance.

Our region battles violent extremists, fostering a cruel trade in humans. To address this threat, the international community must commit to curbing arms flow into West Africa.

Resource-rich areas in Africa face pilfering and conflict, undermining stability. Nations must work together to prevent firms and nationals from exploiting Africa’s riches.

Climate change deeply affects Africa, with desertification in the north and coastal flooding in the south. We will fight climate change in alignment with economic development.

In conclusion, Africa aspires to be free from past wrongs and build a prosperous, democratic living space. We invite the world to walk with us as true friends and partners on this journey. Africa holds the key to the world’s future.

President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria