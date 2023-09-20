Menu
Police arraign man, 27, over alleged theft of motorcycle

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Badagry (Lagos), Sept.20, 2023.

The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Akeem Adegbola, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N385,000.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was charged with stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Nkem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 10, at about 2.00p.m. at Zongo Road, Seme border, Badagry, Lagos state.

Uko said that the defendant stole one unregistered blue coloured Honda Motorcycle with engine number JA40E-332 worth N385,000 belonging to the complainant, Anthony Daniel.

“The defendant removed the motorcycle from where it was parked in the complainant’s compound.

“He was caught days later riding the motorcycle along Seme Badagry expressway and arrested by the Police,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said that one the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax clearance.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 25, for mention. (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
TAJBank wins Global Islamic Finance Award
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

